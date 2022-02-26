Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading Up 119,900%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) shares were up 119,900% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 56,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 36,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Highlands REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHDS)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highlands REIT (HHDS)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.