HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,179 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $53,748,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 876,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after buying an additional 822,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 502,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 527.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 455,543 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

