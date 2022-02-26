HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 60,871 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,789 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,871 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 152,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 274,779 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $2,352,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

