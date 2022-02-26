HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 138,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 736,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 436,039 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 602,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YTPG stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

