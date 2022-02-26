HighTower Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Teradata by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

