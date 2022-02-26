HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.