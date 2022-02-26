HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $232.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEX. Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

