Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.90

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 1193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilltop by 29.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.