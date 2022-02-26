Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.90

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 1193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.
The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilltop by 29.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
