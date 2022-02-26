HM Payson & Co. Acquires 900 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Maximus by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 51.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Maximus stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

