HM Payson & Co. Has $345,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 47.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,408 shares of company stock worth $21,057,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $580.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 508.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

