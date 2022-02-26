HM Payson & Co. Has $692,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $390.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

