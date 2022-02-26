HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 163,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $167.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

