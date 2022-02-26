HM Payson & Co. Purchases 295 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $5,354,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in BCE by 408.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $38,220,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 113.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

