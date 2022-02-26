HM Payson & Co. Purchases 375 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.