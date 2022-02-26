Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.88. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 901.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

