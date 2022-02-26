Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $380.00 at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average of $362.93. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

