Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

