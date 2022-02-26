HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $410.80.

HMSVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.87) to GBX 810 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get HomeServe alerts:

HMSVF stock remained flat at $$9.50 on Friday. HomeServe has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.