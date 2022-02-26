Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.78.
FIXX stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.40.
Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
