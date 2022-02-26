Homrich & Berg Acquires Shares of 62,367 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,321,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

