Homrich & Berg Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $153.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $116.67 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

