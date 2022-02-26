Homrich & Berg Buys 961 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $267.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

