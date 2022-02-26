Homrich & Berg Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 370.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 749.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 498,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 439,824 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $337,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56.

