Homrich & Berg Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $140.38 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58. The company has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

