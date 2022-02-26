Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $265.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

