Homrich & Berg Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $403.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.