Homrich & Berg Has $2.39 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.58. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

