Homrich & Berg Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.