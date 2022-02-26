Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

