Homrich & Berg Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $149.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.60. The company has a market capitalization of $264.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

