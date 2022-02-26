Homrich & Berg Purchases 511 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $209.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.