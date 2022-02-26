Homrich & Berg Purchases 517 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,562,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.50. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $87.25 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

