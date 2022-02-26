Homrich & Berg Raises Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,975,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $914,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

BATS BBJP opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.