Homrich & Berg Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.87. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97.

