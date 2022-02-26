Homrich & Berg Sells 629 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $453,589,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

