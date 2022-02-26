Homrich & Berg Sells 629 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 111,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 34,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

