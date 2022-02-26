Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Position Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.39% of Hope Bancorp worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 619,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 85,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

HOPE stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

