Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 117,705 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,540.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 45,122 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

