Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $45,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 60.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 448,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after buying an additional 168,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after buying an additional 133,489 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $11,566,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,444,000 after buying an additional 118,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

