Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HHC stock opened at $95.90 on Thursday. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

