Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.
Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. 211,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.21.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hub Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.