Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. 211,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hub Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

