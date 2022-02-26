Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

