Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 146,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 55,606 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,934,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

