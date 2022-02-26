Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (Get Rating)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
