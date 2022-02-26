iCAD (ICAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICAD opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.16. iCAD has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $21.44.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

