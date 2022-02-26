Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stake Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.17% of Ichor worth $37,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,688,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 247,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 466,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after buying an additional 171,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.11. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

