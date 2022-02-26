ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.42.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR opened at $238.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in ICON Public by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.