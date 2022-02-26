ImageCoin (IMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $44,039.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $64,241.14 and approximately $44,039.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1,288.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,197,267 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

