Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.33

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.
About Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL)
Featured Articles
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Imaging Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaging Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.