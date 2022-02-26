Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.33

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment worldwide. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

