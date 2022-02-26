Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 144,887 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Immersion worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $1,494,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Immersion by 234.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 47,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 99,805 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $168.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

