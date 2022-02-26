indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 1,779,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,436. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $4,256,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,291,294 shares of company stock valued at $26,713,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

